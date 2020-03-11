Services
Lake Charles - Judge Dianne Marie Mayo, 62, of Lake Charles, LA., fought a good fight until the end and passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born December 8, 1957 to Gilbert Vernon Mayo, Sr. And the late Shirley Rosette Mayo. She was a proud mother of one son, Marcus Wayne Mayo and one grandson, Marques Javon Mayo. Dianne accepted Christ at an early age and as a child and young adult practiced the Baptist faith. As a young adult, she converted to Catholicism. She worshipped at Holy Ghost Catholic Church while living in Opelousas, LA. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lake Charles,LA.

Dianne was educated in the Calcasieu Parish school system. She graduated from Marion High School as a salutorian in 1975. She received a B.A. in Political Science from University of Southwestern Louisiana University (USL) in 1979. She received her Juris Doctorate in 1984 from Southern University School of Law. During her legal career she was employed as a paralegal, attorney and Judge. Due to her failing health, she retired 2/28/2020 as a Workers Compensation Judge for District 3 in Louisiana.

Dianne was a member of several organizations including but not limited to: Louisiana State Bar Association, National Bar Association, Louis A. Martinet Society and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Dianne was preceded in death by her son, Marcus, mother Shirley, and siblings, Linda, Christopher and Gilbert, Jr. She is survived by her grandson, Marcques Mayo of Opelousas, LA., father, Gilbert Mayo, Sr. of Lake Charles, LA., sisters, Deborah Garriet (Larry Hawkins), Constance Mayo of Lake Charles, LA., Latricia Hope Mayo of Opelousas, LA., brothers, Dr. William Emil Mayo and Patrick Wayne Mayo of Lake Charles, LA. Also, special and dear friends Attorney Belinda Matthews, Attorney Anna Simmons, Attorney Lorraine Griffin, Deborah Mayo Bean, Mathilda Rigmaiden and Jessica Singleton.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with a viewing fron 8 AM to 12:30 PM at Combre Funeral Home in Lake Charles, LA.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family request that you make a donation to the .
Published in the The Advertiser & Daily World from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
