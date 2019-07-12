|
|
Donald Rae Sellers
- - Donald Rae Sellers passed away on June 2nd, 2019. Born in Onalaska, WA. On August 18th, 1926 to Homer E. and Gladys B. Sellers he spent all his life living, working and enjoying his family in Grays Harbor.
Donald met his wife Gladys at the Harborena Skating Rink in Hoquiam. They where soon married and spent the next 69 years together prior to her passing last April.
After spending some time in the Navy in San Diego, Donald was back in Aberdeen and started working at Grays Harbor Paper where he retired from at 65.
Donald was a devoted husband, father, and friend to all that knew him. He was always willing would take his grandsons' hunting and fishing so they to could enjoy outdoor hobbies. In his retired years, he enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his wife as members of the Coachman group. He was a type of man that expected very for himself, yet would do almost anything to help others. He was a very kind, happy go, lucky man. He was a great example of how a person should treat others.
His brother Vernon Sellers and sister Diane Schwartz precede Donald in death. Donald had both a daughter Judy (Larry) Pickering and a son Jeff (Beckey) Sellers and 5 grandchildren.
Donald was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in the Daily World on July 12, 2019