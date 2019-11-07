|
|
Doris May Karr
Opelousas - A memorial service will be held for Doris May Elliott Karr at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Pastor Benny Reppond with officiate. Visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. the day of the service.
Doris, age 97, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at a local care center.
Doris was born February 21 in Oklahoma during the dust bowl and the Great Depression Era in 1922, then moved with her parents and brother Joe to South Texas, where she met her husband Carl Karr. During WWII, Doris and Carl moved to Dallas, Tx to build aircrafts for North American Airways where she was one of the original "Rosie the Riviters". A job offer building cotton gins brought Karr family to Opelousas, La where they finished raising their family. Their success in the cotton gin industry took Carl and Doris all over the world to work, live and visit, where they made many lifelong friends and cherished memories, including Australia and Central South America. Returning back home to South Texas, Doris and Carl enjoyed hosting family and friends for "legendary" trips over the boarder to Matamoros, Mexico to enjoy food, drink, music, and shopping. Doris enjoyed her work for the Texas Department of Agriculture, under Rick Perry, assisting local farmers with production and crop counts. Doris was a people person and loved interacting with the locals greatly. Upon her retirement, she moved back to Louisiana to be close to family, settling in Baton Rouge, La. Always adventurous and full of energy, Doris greatly enjoyed spending time with her "Village Woods" friends, her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren, playing cards, watching football in the club house, venturing out to winning (mostly) trips to the casino, staying active swimming and walking. "Granny", as she is known to her family, will be forever remembered as a #1 LSU football and baseball fan. One of her last wishes was for "LSU to beat Saban Bad!". Her talent for cooking and serving "Tex-Mex" fare and from scratch margaritas is unsurpassed! What a long, interesting, loving life of almost 98 years.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Karr Boagni and husband Chris of Opelousas; son, Michael Thomas Karr and wife Annette Prejean Karr of Opelousas; grandchildren, Chris D. Boagni, Jr. of Austin, Tx, Dr. Carl Scott Boagni of Opelousas, Holly Carol Boagni Cange of Opelousas, Brett Elliott Boagni of Opelousas, Brian Karr of Baton Rouge, Tiffany Karr of New Orleans and, Jonathan Karr of California; great-grandchildren, Olivia Belle Boagni, Luke Boagni of Lafayette, Karley Boagni of New Orleans, Taylor Boagni of Baton Rouge, Grace Elizabeth Cange of Baton Rouge, Jacob Martin Cange of Baton Rouge, Bailey Karr, and Lucas Beall Karr.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Karr.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019