Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Landry Catholic Church
Opelousas, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lasseigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Lasseigne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy M. Lasseigne Obituary
Dorothy V. Lasseigne

Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Dorothy V. Lasseigne at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Fr. Russell Harrington will celebrate the mass. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary service will be prayed by Deacon Dwayne Joubert at 1:00 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Prairie Ronde.

Mrs. Lasseigne, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home in Arnaudville. In her younger years she enjoyed going out dancing with her late husband, Roy. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Lester Richard; nieces, Norma Jeanne and husband, Tommy and Gloria Rivet; nephews, Donald Richard and wife, Darlene and James Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lasseigne; parents, Robert and Rosa Joubert Vige; infant brother, John Bastiste Vige; sisters, Eleanor V. Richard and Vernice V. Humprey.

Pallbearers will be Doris Barrow, Gene Carriere, Glen Degueyter, Tommy Jeanne, Donald Richard and James Thibodeaux.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sibille Funeral Home
Download Now