Dorthey Inez Stegall Benoit
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dorthey Inez Stegall Benoit on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Msgr. Russell Harrington will celebrate the mass.
Dorthey, age 80, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Dorthey enjoyed being a part of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary, dancing, bourre, caring for her loving husband Fred, and making sure she always looked dance floor ready and not a hair out of place.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Benoit; daughter, Cynthia (Glen) Childress; son, William Jefferson Simpson, Jr.; stepsons, Mario (Maria) Benoit, Michael (Jeanette) Benoit; grandchildren, Christina Benoit Stutes, Jonathan Benoit, Brianna Benoit, Sabrina Benoit, Olivia Benoit, and Dione Childress; and great-grandchild, Tristan Dolese.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Maurice and Velma Stegall; husbands, William Simpson and Luke Henry; brothers, Fred Stegall and Samuel Stegall; sister, Doris Daigle; granddaughter, Rachel Simpson; and step grandson Kirby Benoit.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. by Deacon Dwayne Joubert.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on Sept. 1, 2019