Dudley Gregory Auzenne
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Catholic Church for Dudley Gregory Auzenne, age 91, who passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas.
Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Lambert A. Lein, SVD, pastor of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.
Mr. Auzenne was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver. A strong supporter of his community, Dudley was instrumental in the Prescription Assistance Program. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Xavier University and went on to receive his Master's Degree from Southern University, which furthered his career as a lifelong educator in St. Landry Parish as a teacher, coach, and supervisor in the central office. He spearheaded the Migrant Children Education Program to provide education opportunities for children of migrant workers. Dudley proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a loving father and role model who encouraged his children in educational pursuits and sports. Dudley loved sports and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia LaVigre Auzenne of Lawtell; two sons, Dennis Auzenne and his wife, Randee, of Pearland and Jude Auzenne and his wife, Gwen, of Humble, TX; two daughters, Ann Adkins and her husband, Rusty, of Lawtell, and Debra Williams and her husband, Ron, of Huffman, TX; a son-in-law, Louis Hebert; a brother, Eldred Auzenne and his wife, Audrey, of Duarte, CA; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Theresa Auzenne; his parents, Gregory and Josephine Auzenne; a brother, Richard Auzenne; and three sisters, Gertrude Auzenne, Earline Trahan, and Adele Auzenne.
A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Melancon Funeral Home (4708 I-49 N. Service Road, Opelousas, LA). No wake will be held at the funeral home on Thursday. The family requests that family and friends join them at Holy Ghost Catholic Church (732 N. Union Street, Opelousas, LA) for the service on 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Ghost Catholic Church or Xavier University.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Auzenne, Jordan Auzenne, Louis Hebert, Rusty Adkins, Ron Williams, Dennis Auzenne, and Jude Auzenne.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.