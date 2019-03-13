Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Kirtmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline Guidry Kirtmon

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Earline Guidry Kirtmon In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved



EARLINE GUIDRY KIRTMON

Who passed away 4 years ago, March 13, 2015.



Precious memories how they linger,

how they ever flood my soul.

"Blessed are they that mourn:

for they shall be comforted. Blessed

are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Blessed

are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the

children of God. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad:

for great is your reward in Heaven:"



Sadly Missed By,

Daughters, Grandchildren,

Great Grandchildren,

Great-Great Grandchildren,

family and friends
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.