In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved
EARLINE GUIDRY KIRTMON
Who passed away 4 years ago, March 13, 2015.
Precious memories how they linger,
how they ever flood my soul.
"Blessed are they that mourn:
for they shall be comforted. Blessed
are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Blessed
are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the
children of God. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad:
for great is your reward in Heaven:"
Sadly Missed By,
Daughters, Grandchildren,
Great Grandchildren,
Great-Great Grandchildren,
family and friends
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 13, 2019