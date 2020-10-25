Earline Soileau Fontenot
Grand Prairie - Funeral Services will be held at a 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Grand Prairie, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 for Earline Soileau Fontenot, 87, who passed away on October 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Father Daniel Picard, Pastor of St. Peters Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the mass and conduct services. Father Tom Voorhies, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be co-celebrant of the mass and services.
Burial will take place in St. Peters Cemetery.
Earline Soileau Fontenot was born on March 29, 1933 in Opelousas, LA to Xavier and Hilda Lavergne Soileau. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Peters Catholic Church for many years. Earline was a kind and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her devotion to her family was apparent every day. This is where she left her legacy of faith in God and love for all. She set a high standard and was an amazing role model and example of integrity to her children and grandchildren. Her family and friends will miss her dearly but rejoice in knowing she is celebrated in heaven.
She is survived by her four sons, Lonnie Fontenot and wife, Denise of Ville Platte, Larry Fontenot and wife, Jan, and Dennis Fontenot and wife, Jan, all of Grand Prairie, and John Fontenot, III and wife, Connie of Opelousas; three daughters, Linda Deville and husband, Stefan, and Laura Fontenot and husband, Jerry all of Grand Prairie, and Lorraine Loup and husband, Harrell of Baton Rouge. Also left behind to cherish her memories are her 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and sister, Betty Cormier of Jennings.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Earl Fontenot, Jr.; parents, Xavier and Hilda Lavergne Soileau; and brothers, Irvin Soileau and Herbert Soileau.
At the request of the family, visitation will take place at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:00PM. A rosary will be recited by Father Daniel Picard at 7:00 PM on Monday. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
In lieu of flowers a charity contribution can be made to Sacred Heart Foundation, St. Peters Catholic Church, or a charity of choice
Family and friends may leave condolences for the Fontenot family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com
Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.