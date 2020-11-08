Earlis Joseph Soileau
Grand Prairie - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Earlis Joseph Soileau on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Grand Prairie. Reverend Daniel Picard will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Peter Church Cemetery. Mr. Soileau, age 78, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Earlis worked and managed Dominique's Stock Yard in Opelousas for 52 years. He loved his job and enjoyed interacting with his customers daily. He also enjoyed working with his cattle at home. Earlis loved eating devilled eggs, barbequing for Easter and pocking Easter eggs. He was known for making the absolute best rice dressing. When Earlis wasn't working, he loved the time he spent with his loving family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cindy Fontenot Soileau; his daughter, Aimee Soileau Ortego and husband, Troy; his step-daughters, Monique Fontenot and companion, Joey Fusilier and Rochelle Fontenot; his brother, Larry Soileau; his sister, Verna Soileau Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Logan Bergeron, Layne Bergeron, Ainsley Breaux; his step-grandchildren, Angelique Penn Vidrine, Meghan Penn, Jake Ortego, Garrett Ortego, Maria Ortego and his step-great-grandchildren, Catherine Fontenot and Luke Austin Vidrine. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Berna Fontenot Soileau; his parents, Ozeme Soileau and Gladys Joubert Soileau; his sisters, Elaine Soileau Ardoin, Melba Soileau Joubert and his nephew, Jesse Muse. Pallbearers will be Logan Bergeron, Layne Bergeron, Keith Ardoin, Mike Manuel, Tony Martin and Troy Ortego. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.