1/1
Earlis Joseph Soileau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlis Joseph Soileau

Grand Prairie - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Earlis Joseph Soileau on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Grand Prairie. Reverend Daniel Picard will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Peter Church Cemetery. Mr. Soileau, age 78, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Earlis worked and managed Dominique's Stock Yard in Opelousas for 52 years. He loved his job and enjoyed interacting with his customers daily. He also enjoyed working with his cattle at home. Earlis loved eating devilled eggs, barbequing for Easter and pocking Easter eggs. He was known for making the absolute best rice dressing. When Earlis wasn't working, he loved the time he spent with his loving family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cindy Fontenot Soileau; his daughter, Aimee Soileau Ortego and husband, Troy; his step-daughters, Monique Fontenot and companion, Joey Fusilier and Rochelle Fontenot; his brother, Larry Soileau; his sister, Verna Soileau Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Logan Bergeron, Layne Bergeron, Ainsley Breaux; his step-grandchildren, Angelique Penn Vidrine, Meghan Penn, Jake Ortego, Garrett Ortego, Maria Ortego and his step-great-grandchildren, Catherine Fontenot and Luke Austin Vidrine. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Berna Fontenot Soileau; his parents, Ozeme Soileau and Gladys Joubert Soileau; his sisters, Elaine Soileau Ardoin, Melba Soileau Joubert and his nephew, Jesse Muse. Pallbearers will be Logan Bergeron, Layne Bergeron, Keith Ardoin, Mike Manuel, Tony Martin and Troy Ortego. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & The Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved