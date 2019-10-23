Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Church of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Church of God Campground
Palmetto, LA
Edward Fontenot Sr.

Edward Fontenot Sr. Obituary
Edward Fontenot, Sr.

Palmetto - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Life Church of God Campground in Palmetto, LA, for Mr. Edward Fontenot, 99, who entered eternal rest, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence in Palmetto, LA.

Interment will be in New Life Church of God. Rev. Dale Fontenot will officiate the service.

Mourning his death but remembering his life are his two daughters, Rita Mae Isles of Galveston, TX and Betty Jean Durio of Houston, TX; three sons, Edward Fontenot Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Endwell, NY, Jerold Fontenot and his wife, Gail of Baton Rouge, LA, and Jessie Charles Fontenot and his wife, Loretta of Fulshear, Texas, two sisters, Lubertha Lindsey of Orange, TX, Bernice F. Brown of Baton Rouge, LA, brother-in-law Carlton Hardy of Palmetto, LA, sisters-in-law, Reather Fontenot of Abbeville, LA, Lubertha Harris of Palmetto, LA, Frettie Fontenot of Detroit, MI, and Helen Faulk of Beaumont, TX, his ten grandchildren, sixteen greatgrandchildren, and a host of very loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Mr. Fontenot was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Leola Hardy Fontenot; parents, Edward Fontenot and Beulah Simon Fontenot; four brothers, Burley, Herman, Andrew and Huey Fontenot; three sisters, Leola Fontenot, Zadia Hardy and Dorothy Brown.

Visiting hours will be observed from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Life Church of God. Share words of comfort with the Fontenot family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.

In lieu of floral gifts the family request that contributions be made in the name of Mr. Edward Fontenot be made to Project Hope or Hope Alliance Food Bank, mail checks to P.O. Box 173, Palmetto, LA 71358 or cogmrc.org (pay-pal).
Published in the Daily World from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
