Edward Manning Wartelle
Opelousas - Services for Edward Manning Wartelle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Skip Montet Memorial Chapel of Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Father Mike Schatzle and Deacon Jerome Collins will officiate the services. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, LA.
A native of Washington, Louisiana, Mr. Wartelle passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 89. Manning is survived by his wife, Mary Bradley Wartelle. Other survivors are his sons, Johnny Wartelle and his wife, Cindy, of Sunset; Pat Wartelle of Lafayette; and Thomas T. Wartelle and his wife, Sylvie, of New Orleans; and his daughter, Rebecca Reinders and her husband, Janko, of Oakura, New Zealand. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Thomas G. Wartelle, John Andrew Wartelle and his wife, Marie, William Wartelle, Stephanie Wartelle, Kelsey Wartelle, Josh Wartelle, Jeb Wartelle and his wife, Elise, and their children Edward and Milo, and Mollie Wartelle, Gabriel Wartelle, and Jannes, Ana, Hendrik, and Geo Reinders.
Manning was preceded in death by his parents, Manning and Frances Wartelle; his son, Edward Wartelle; his daughter, Nancy Wartelle; grandchildren, Ashley Wartelle and Christopher Wartelle; his brother, Tarleton Wartelle; and his sister, Frances Wartelle.
He was a graduate of Washington High School and S.L.I (now UL Lafayette), in agricultural economics, and attended numerous post-graduate banking and appraisal schools. He enjoyed a long career as a farm lender for the Federal Land Bank, and as an expert rural property appraiser, and then later, as a successful real estate broker. Early in his career, he taught himself to speak French so that he could better communicate with his farmer customers in the rural parishes.
Manning led an interesting life. Growing up, he rode his horse, Billy, to school in the mornings. When he served in the Air Force, he was stationed for a time at Barksdale AFB in Bossier City, and became casually acquainted with Hank Williams after a night out at the Louisiana Hayride. He was even rumored (although not confirmed) to have had one or two social outings with the future wife of Faron Young.
He loved his wife, Mary, and his family unconditionally and with all of his heart. He faithfully supported his children and grandchildren at ball games, dance recitals, and golf matches. Throughout his life, Manning helped people, quietly, without any desire for credit or recognition, often cutting grass, running errands, or helping to pay the bills for older people he knew who could no longer do those things for themselves.
Visiting hours will be observed on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. On Wednesday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Published in the Daily World on July 31, 2019