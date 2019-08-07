|
|
Edwin Louis Hollier
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Edwin Louis Hollier on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas. Reverend Gregory Simien will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Edwin Louis Hollier, 78, of Opelousas, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home in Opelousas, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, his children, and all six of his grandchildren. Edwin was born in Opelousas to Moise and Bernadette (Artigue) Hollier on September 4, 1940. He attended Opelousas High School and graduated in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea as a tank driver patrolling the DMZ. After honorary discharge, he played semi-professional football in Ohio and worked as the Cajun snowplow driver. After returning home to Louisiana, he worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) for 30 years where he received many commendations including Driver of the Year in 1973. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, watching game shows (and beating contestants), Little Debbie snacks, and spending time with his family. His passion later in life was as a volunteer with the St. Landry Parish Veteran's Committee where he helped to plan and build the St. Landry Parish Veteran's memorial. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Edwin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rose (Dufilho); daughter Bernadette and husband Bruce Robison; son Mark and wife Rhonda (Venable); grandchildren Katherine Rose (Prescher) Knott and husband Jarred, Adrienne Isabel Prescher, Taylor Louis Robison and fiancée Monique Davide, Jasmine Lynn Robison and fiancé Chad Clause, Ian Christopher Hollier, and Evan Thomas Hollier; great-grandchildren Khlöe Ann Knott, Roemyn Grace Knott, Bennett Joseph Knott, Autumn Rose Angelle, Vincent Leroy Joseph Angelle, Braxton Louis Robison, Charlotte Jane Robison, and Claire Ann-Marie Clause. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wilbert and fraternal twin Edward Lee; sisters Genevieve Burleigh, Clarita Nolan, Joyce Breaux, and Versie Lewis. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Craig Burleigh, Taylor Robison, Ian Hollier, Evan Hollier, Chad Clause, and Jarred Knott. Honorary pall bearer will be Donald Batton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or a in Edwin's name. The family would like to send a special thanks to his nurse Darrien, CNAs Lisa and Wanda, Dr. Hunt Deblanc, and the staff at Grace Hospice. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 7, 2019