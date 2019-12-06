|
Elaine Prather Vidrine Howerton
Ville Platte - Going Home Celebration will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 8, for Elaine Vidrine Howerton, 93, who passed away on December 5 in Jennings, LA, surrounded by loved ones.
Brother Kevin West, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ville Platte, will conduct funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The eternal soul of "Miss Elaine" was gloriously ushered into Heaven on Thursday following a lengthy illness. At an early age, she professed total trust in Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and has at last realized that blessed hope! A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ville Platte, she taught Sunday School there for years.
Elaine's passion to serve others was exhibited through her job and community involvement. She served the people of Evangeline Parish as LSU Extension AgCenter 4-H Club agent 1946-1952, substitute teacher 1952-1959, LSU 4-H agent 1959-1970; LSU home demonstration agent 1970 until retirement in 1986. Elaine was on boards of directors for the Cotton Festival, Rural Area Development, CODOFIL, Council on Aging, and VP hospital. She was selected to reign as Colonel Cotton of the festival one year. She was honored by the National Junior Horticulture Association in 1970 for success coaching of five teams and three individuals to win National level contests. Elaine was recognized for her work in the Expanded Nutrition Program where she reached over 700 families and youth. Devotion to family was all important, leaving behind a legacy of faith in God, service to others, and love for all.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Patty Vidrine Daigle (husband Glenn) of Jennings, Peggy Vidrine Brown (husband Gary) of Moss Bluff; brother, Byron "Sonny" Prather (wife Inge) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Tiffany McMillan (husband Hoyt) of Eagle, ID; Derek Brown and Donovan Brown (wife Caitlin) of Lake Charles; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Titus, Hannah, and Jude McMillan of Idaho.
She is preceded in death by: parents; Ulric and Nell Prather; husbands, Leroy Vidrine and Eugene Howerton; infant children, Kenneth Roy and Linda Sue Vidrine; and sister, Ruby Lee Keller (husband Whitney).
Pall bearers will be Gary, Derek, and Donovan Brown; Glenn Daigle; Jimmy Flynn; and Roger Lee Smith.
You are invited to visitation at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Sunday from 12Noon until prior to church service.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements. Feel free to leave messages for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019