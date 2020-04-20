|
|
Elden "Bada" Sonnier
Eunice - -It is with great sadness that the family of Elden "Bada" Sonnier, 82, of Eunice, announces his passing. Elden passed away peacefully in his sleep at 9:00 am, Sunday April 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 14, 1937 as the fifth of seven children to Dolzy and Avia Guidry Sonnier.
Upon completion of school in Basile he was drafted into the United States Army. While in the service, he had the honor of driving Colonel Anders and General Walker while stationed in Germany. After completing his tour of duty, he worked thirty-five years for Trans Co. which is now Williams Gas Co. He was an avid hunter, dog trainer, and quail call master. Bada also enjoyed working with horses and cattle. He was an avid LSU fan and never missed watching his Tigers.
On September 13, 1961, he married the love of his life, Doris Elaine Fontenot, whom he loved for 59 years. Through this union were born three children who were the pride of his life, Monica, Michael, and Mark.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Elaine Sonnier of Eunice, his daughter, Monica Sonnier Davis and husband, Chris of Oberlin, and his son, Mark Allen Sonnier and wife, Mary of Pineville. The joys of his life were his four grandchildren, Tyler Davis and wife, Erin, Morgan Davis Merchant and husband, Matthew, Taylor Davis Hickman and husband, Brandon, and Trevor Michael Sonnier, along with his great grandchildren, Mason and Madoxx Merchant, Addilyn and Autumn Hickman, Rhett and Emeline Davis. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Charles Sonnier; parents, Dolzy and Avia Guidry Sonnier; sisters, Inez Sonnier Duplechain and Helen Sonnier; brothers, Renise Sonnier, Paul L. Sonnier, Joseph Allen Sonnier, and Dillard Sonnier.
A private visitation will be held for the family. Inurnment will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Augustine Mausoleum in Basile. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Bada will be held at a later date at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice.
Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020