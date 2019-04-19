Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chimneyville Baptist Church
Garland, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chimneyville Baptist Church
Garland, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Golden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Golden Obituary
Eleanor Golden

GARLAND - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Chimneyville Baptist Church in Garland, LA, for Mrs. Eleanor Golden, 89, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System. With viewing at 10:00 AM.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Whiteville, LA. Rev. Gilton Gallow will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
Download Now