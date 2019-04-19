|
|
Eleanor Golden
GARLAND - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Chimneyville Baptist Church in Garland, LA, for Mrs. Eleanor Golden, 89, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System. With viewing at 10:00 AM.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Whiteville, LA. Rev. Gilton Gallow will officiate the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on Apr. 19, 2019