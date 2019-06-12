|
|
Elsie Angelle Stelly
Eunice - December 14, 1936 - June 9, 2019
A Mass of Christian Burial for Elsie Angelle Stelly, 82, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Romero will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin Funeral Home.
The family will receive visitors at Ardoin Funeral Home of Eunice on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2-9 p.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. followed by the eulogy. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Elsie was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always working hard and always had a hot meal on the stove. Elsie was married to her loving husband, Leon, for 55 years prior to his passing. They enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking together and spending time with family and friends. In her later years, Elsie enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for Sunday dinners. She never had a false word to say about anyone. Elsie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Elsie's memory include her three sons, Randy Stelly and wife, Jenny, of Sunset, Ricky Stelly of Abbeville, and Creig Stelly of Lafayette; one daughter, Michelle Stelly and husband, Lynn, of Arnaudville; one brother, Cecil "Goose" Angelle of Cecilia; one sister, Barbara Degeyter of Cecilia; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, Florent and Angella Angelle; her husband, Leon Stelly; one son, Kirk Stelly, two brothers, Lauray and Leroy Angelle; one sister, Amy Angelle; and one granddaughter, Shannon Angelle Stelly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Elsie's caregivers, Christine, Martina, Mikal, Connie and Joyce. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Elsie's memory to St. Edmond Catholic School.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at : ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Daily World on June 12, 2019