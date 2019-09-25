|
Elsie Mae Cortez Reed
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Elsie Mae Cortez Reed at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas. Fr. Austin Leger will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Elsie Mae Cortez Reed entered this world on February 23, 1928. She went home to our Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Elsie was a South Central Bell telephone operator and one of the first Avon and Mary Kay representatives in Opelousas. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of Opelousas Motor Supply Inc. and retired from Standard Fittings. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain her family and friends, an avid LSU and Saints fan, and loved to play bourré and pokeno. She was the life of the party and had an infectious laugh.
She is survived by her sister Wilma Cortez Lafleur. She is also survived by her children, Janice and Don Louviere, New Iberia; Susan and Jesse Pitre, Walker; Cindy and Tommy Hollier, Opelousas; Jeff and Dana Reed, Opelousas; Barbara and Mark Slay, New Iberia; Annette and Zachary Richard, Opelousas; David and Cheryl Reed, Baton Rouge. Grandchildren, Wendy and Chad LaCour, Shawn and Carrie Pitre, Rachael and Lucas Reed, Logan Louviere, Heidi Reed, Jake and Lisa Hollier, Rusty and Nikki Reed, Lance and Melanie Richard, Jeremy Hollier, Scotty Reed, Brad and Allie Richard, 2nd Lt. Derek and Kate Reed, and Jillian Reed. She has 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Joseph Reed; her parents Noah and Azna Manual Cortez; her brothers, Wilfred Cortez and wife, Genevieve; Rodney and wife, Lillian Cortez; Hubert and wife, Mildred Cortez; and brother-in-law, Horace Lafleur.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The rosary will be recited by Fr. Austin Leger at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Visitation will continue in the Sibille Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas and LHC.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019