Mr. Elton Sam, Sr.
OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, 1120 North Market Street, Opelousas, LA for Mr. Elton Sam, Sr., 74, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family and loved ones in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in the Bellevue Community.
Pastor Paul Gatlin, Sr., Pastor of Emmanuel Church of God In Christ, will be officiating the funeral services. Mr. Sam was a member of Emmanuel Church of God In Christ where he served as an Usher, Van Ministry Driver and Faithful Sunday School Member. He was also a member of the original Washington Riders Club.
Mr. Sam leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mary Lee Johnson Sam of Opelousas, LA; seven children, Elton (India) Sam, Jr., Charlene (Ronald) Richard, Angela (Dwight) Perrodin, Sr., Elijah (Aquilla) Sam, Sr., Jeremiah Sam, Sr., Miranda Sam, Jemima Sam and a grandson he raised as his own, Dai'Quan "Spanky" Sam, Sr., all of Opelousas, LA; the family dog, Dino; three siblings, Ora (Merricks) Semien, Felton Sam, Sr. and Pat Mason-Guillory, all of Opelousas, LA; 22 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his in-laws, Harry Broussard, Lily Johnson, Dorothy Johnson, Ethel Johnson, Linda Johnson, Barbara Lewis, Alice Johnson, Joseph (Alice) Johnson, John Celestine, Cecilia Johnson, Annie Johnson and Rosa Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Clarence and Mary R. Sam; siblings, Ruby Small, David "Gus" Sam, Mary D. Sam, Odelia Chambers and Elijah Sam; in-laws, Lillian Broussard, Rosella Celestine, Vincent Johnson, Jerry Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Albert Johnson and Eula Sam; one nephew/Godchild, Felton Sam, Jr.; family dog, Taco and His Horse, Chester.
Visitation will be observed from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of God In Christ.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019