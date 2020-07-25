Emily Jeanette Boudreaux
Opelousas - Opelousas- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Emily Jeanette Boudreaux, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Fr. Bill Miller (nephew) will celebrate the mass. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jeanette, age 79, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was a loving wife of 61 years, mother, Granmama, and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert Boudreaux of Opelousas; sons, Michael Blaine Boudreaux of Baton Rouge, and Dennis James Boudreaux (Drucie) of Erath, daughter, Lynn Pitre (Scott) of Lafayette; brother, Bobby Richard (Norma) of Sunset, brother in law and sister in law, Malcolm and JoAnn Miller of Opelousas; grandchildren, Blaine Boudreaux (Blair), Julia Boudreaux, Rachel Boudreaux, Alex Boudreaux, William Boudreaux, Faith Boudreaux, Collin Pitre, and Logan Pitre; great grandchildren, Mikalyn, Kylee, Beau and Brock.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mary Lou Richard, and sister, Diane Richard Miller.
