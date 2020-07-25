1/1
Emily Jeanette Boudreaux
Opelousas - Opelousas- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Emily Jeanette Boudreaux, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Fr. Bill Miller (nephew) will celebrate the mass. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jeanette, age 79, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was a loving wife of 61 years, mother, Granmama, and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Hubert Boudreaux of Opelousas; sons, Michael Blaine Boudreaux of Baton Rouge, and Dennis James Boudreaux (Drucie) of Erath, daughter, Lynn Pitre (Scott) of Lafayette; brother, Bobby Richard (Norma) of Sunset, brother in law and sister in law, Malcolm and JoAnn Miller of Opelousas; grandchildren, Blaine Boudreaux (Blair), Julia Boudreaux, Rachel Boudreaux, Alex Boudreaux, William Boudreaux, Faith Boudreaux, Collin Pitre, and Logan Pitre; great grandchildren, Mikalyn, Kylee, Beau and Brock.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mary Lou Richard, and sister, Diane Richard Miller.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.




Published in Daily World & Daily World from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
