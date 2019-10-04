|
Emma Jean Mayer Deshotels
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 for Emma Jean Mayer Deshotels at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. The Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park.
Mrs. Deshotels, age 84, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Emma graduated high school from AIC then attended Dominican College where she received a bachelor's degree in Education from SLI. She taught school in Lawtell, at Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau and Opelousas Catholic for a total of 43 years. While teaching at Opelousas Catholic School she was awarded "Teacher of the Year". Emma was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Angels Alter Society. She was an Opelousas Catholic Alumni and a member of a local breast cancer organization. Emma was an exceptional cook, who enjoyed spending time cooking for her family. She was an avid football fan, being outdoors camping, fishing, hunting and attending rodeos. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Deshotels; her son, Karl Mayer; her daughter, Maureen Boudreaux and husband, Trent and step-children, David Deshotels and wife, Cindy and Cheryl Deshotels Cannon and husband, Shawn. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Toni Torres, Libbi Boudreaux, Grant Boudreaux, Andrew Mayer, Kameron Kahanek, Victoria Genovese and three step-grandchildren, Anna Deshotels, Savanah Cannon and Sydney Cannon.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Rayfield Mayer, Jr.; her parents, Tony and Aileen Bercier; her brothers, Hardy Bercier, A.J. Bercier and her sister, Doris McCardell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM.
Pallbearers will be Trent Boudreaux, Karl Mayer, David Deshotels, Kameron Kahanek, Reno Gonzales and Gary Prudhomme. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Boudreaux and Tommy McCardell.
Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
Published in the Daily World on Oct. 4, 2019