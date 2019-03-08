|
Ernest J. Landry
Port Barre - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for, Ernest J. Landry, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre. Fr. Clint Trahan will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mr. Landry, age 72, a resident of Port Barre, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his sons residence surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed training horses, farming, crawfishing, and truck driving. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Judy Reed Landry of Port Barre; his son, Mitchel Landry of Melville; brother, Andrew Landry and wife, Cheryl of Washington; 4 grandchildren, Brianna Landry, Brysonn Landry, Alyssaa Landry and Mark Boone, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Lorena Landry; sister, Rose Dupre; brother, Sidney Landry; daughter-in-law, Hope Landry; and 2 granddaughters, Brittany and Candace Landry.
The family requests visitation to be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Port Barre. A rosary will be prayed by Deacon Mitch Hebert at 6:00 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Mr. Ernest family to defer funeral expenses.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 8, 2019