Ethel Daire Darby
Opelousas - Due to the Covid 19 mandated gathering restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery for Ethel Daire Darby. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the service. Mrs. Darby, age 86, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Ethel was a faithful member of St. Landry Catholic Church, a member of the Catholic Daughter's and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Opelousas General Hospital. Ethel enjoyed gardening, eating crawfish and was very family oriented. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always instilled in her family to find God, respect others and find the good in all people. Ethel always found the silver lining in situations and the simple things in life mattered the most to her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Floyd Luke Darby of Opelousas; her sons, Jerry Darby (Linda), Mitch Darby (Jennifer); her daughter, Cynthia Ortego (Gary); her brothers, Littel (Doc) Daire, Delouis Daire and her sister, Gladys Darby. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jill Ventre Wilson, Travis Ortego, Katie Ortego, Nick Darby, Lane Darby, and six great-grandchildren, Ethan Drake, Samantha Wilson, Skylar Grace, Cameron Ortego, Kallie Comardelle and Chase Comardelle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Derbes and Omerine Daire; her daughter, Susan "Sue" Darby, her son, Floyd Luke Darby, Jr.; her granddaughter, Amie Ortego; her grandson, Michael Luke Darby "Boulon"; her sisters, Pauline Rape, Versie Lafleur and her brothers, Marvin Daire, Joseph Daire and Kerron Daire. Pallbearers will be Jerry Darby, Mitch Darby, Travis Ortego, Gary Ortego, Nick Darby, Lane Darby, John Wilson and the crucifix bearer will be Ethan Drake. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-2638, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from May 8 to May 10, 2020