Floyd John Guidry
Opelousas - Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Floyd John Guidry, age 78. Floyd passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home on Coteau Grove Farms, surrounded by his loving family, work family, and horses - his very own version of Heaven on Earth.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.
Inturment will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Rev. Msgr. Keith Derouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, will officiate the services.
Mr. Guidry was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Sunset. He was employed with Ginger and Keith Myers, owners of Coteau Grove Farms, for fifteen years as a personal and business assistant. He was a member of Jimmy Swaggert Church in Baton Rouge and Bellevue Baptist Church in Opelousas.
Floyd's life was one of service. He knew how to take care of people, and people loved him for it. They took him everywhere they went from the Kentucky Derby to events with major celebrities.
His joy touched everyone, and he never forgot a single human being (or horse) he met. His kindness and warmth were felt by everyone he encountered. When you were with him, you felt like you were the only person around. Floyd, undoubtedly saw through men's souls, all the good that one can do in believing that we, as humans, are put on earth to serve and that we should not fear anything.
His desire to be with his children and grandchildren above all else confirms that only his faith in God, driven by love, compassion and loyalty of our fellow man are all that matters.
He was a career waiter. At Catahoula's in Grand Coteau, La., he waited tables and entertained customers and staff with his wonderful stories and escapades. His experiences included waiting on Elizabeth Taylor and Henry Kissinger when Floyd spent the summer waiting tables at East Coast Resorts. John and Hillary Slaughter of Catahoula's remember when he showed up for Hillary's 75th birthday and bartended for everyone.
Coteau Grove Farms was his last stop. He worked for Keith and Ginger Myers doing everything from events for family and friends to high level officials. He helped at the horse farm with the many mares and babies in the breeding program. It was all in a day for Floyd.
He loved being around people and the Coteau Grove horses, where his love for racing eventually took him to the Kentucky Derby.
He is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many people.
Survivors include two sons, Akil Hashim Khalid (Carl Guidry) of Richmond, CA and Rosheed "Rocky" Guillory of Opelousas; two daughters, Lachandra "Chan" Guillory and Keishawnia "Keedie" Guillory both of Sunset; five grandchildren, Abbasi Irshad Khalid, Ammar Makeena Khalid, Samaya Rose Charles, Ja'Nia Thibodeaux and La'Ervin Thibodeaux; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Guidry and the former Mary Savoy; and one brother, Horace Guidry.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that you please practice social distancing and masks be worn at all times.
