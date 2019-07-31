Services
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
402 N Saizon St
Port Barre, LA 70577
(337) 585-6812
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Port Barre, LA
Gantt Wyble


1987 - 2019
Port Barre - A mass of Christian Burial will be held for Gantt Wade Wyble at 11am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre. Gantt will be laid to rest on his 32nd birthday. Visitation will be held July 30, 2019 from 2pm to 10pm at Sibille Funeral Home in Port Barre. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm. Visitation will reopen at 6am on Wednesday until time of the services. Father Clint Trahan will celebrate the mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Port Barre.

Gantt, age 31, a resident of Port Barre, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at a local hospital. Gantt may be gone but his life will live on through others. His last act on this Earth was the gift of life to others through organ donation and tissue research at the great MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Hospital.

Anyone who knew and loved Gantt knew his passion for hunting, whether it be deer, ducks, or most of all hogs. He loved the outdoors and all that came with it. Gantt also loved cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He always was known to have a good hog hunting story anytime you saw him. Above all else, Gantt loved and adored his 2 beautiful little girls Ella Rose and Emma Janes.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Diane Wyble of Port Barre; wife, Elizabeth Wyble of Port Barre; daughters Ella Rose, Emma Janes, and Lili Anne Gillen; sisters, Allison Wyble and Abby Wyble Guidroz and husband Lance of Port Barre; grandmother, Gerry Ryder of Port Barre; in-laws, Justice Jimmy and Martha Genovese of Opelousas; nephew and best friend, Hayes Ivan Guidroz; niece, Sadie Jo Guidroz; godchild, Everett White, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and hunting buddies.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Louis V. "Buddy" Wyble and Ivan "Buck" Ryder; grandmother, Lucille Tyler; great grandmother, Manette Hargroder, and uncles, Glen Wyble and Winforn Wyble.

Pallbearers will be Marcus Wyble, Lance Guidroz, Russel Guidry, EJ McBride, Jordan LeBlanc, Blaine Stelly, and Matthew Aymond.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Hayes Guidroz, Jeff Ryder, Ronnie Ryder, Corey White, Carter Snyder, Tyler Pickett, and Cameron Stelly.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre.
Published in the Daily World on July 31, 2019
