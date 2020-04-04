|
Gene Adam Lavergne
Opelousas - Private Graveside services will be held for Gene Adam Lavergne at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Gene Lavergne, 68, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place with Our Lord on April 3, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center at the age of 68. He entered this world on August 20, 1951, in Eunice, Louisiana, born to Magnus and Merzie Lee Cortez Lavergne. He was employed for many years by Buster and Sandra Mistric at Majestic Oilfield Services in Opelousas. They considered Gene to be like a son and were like family to him and his family for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra Anslem Lavergne of Opelousas; and 2 daughters and 2 sons-in-law: Brittany Schroeder (and husband, Mark) of Sunset; and Christina Coleman (and husband, Brad) of Youngsville; as well as 3 grandchildren, David Lavergne-Schroeder, Abigail Schroeder and Tanner Coleman. He is also survived by two sisters: Gwendolyn Masters and Louise Brignac (and husband, Lloyd) all of Baton Rouge; and 3 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020