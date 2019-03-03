|
|
George O. Viator
Port Barre - A Mass of Christian Burial was held for, Mr. George O. Viator, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre. Reverend Clint Trahan celebrated the mass. Rite of Committal followed at the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.
Mr. Viator, age 83, a resident of Lafayette and native of Port Barre, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home. He worked as a railroad mechanic for Union Pacific where he retired after 44 years. Mr. Viator enjoyed dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved being outdoors camping and tending to his garden. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Patrick Viator and Gregory Viator, Sr.; daughter, Sandra Trahan (Ervin); brother, Johnny Viator (Rita); sisters, Annie Romero (Minus) and Mary Swarthout; 5 grandchildren, Travis Trahan, John Paul Trahan, Stephanie Arnold (Eric), Gregory Viator, Jr. and Chase Viator; and 3 great-grandchildren, Laikyn Trahan, Evan Arnold and Kailey Arnold.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wordna Lacombe Viator; parents, Alcie and Anna Boudreaux Viator; granddaughter, Stacy Trahan; and brother-in-law, Alvin Swarthout.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Port Barre. The rosary was prayed by Deacon Mitch Hebert at 7:00 p.m. The funeral home reopened on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Travis Trahan, John Paul Trahan, Gregory Viator, Jr., Chase Viator, Steve Viator and Eric Arnold. Honorary pallbearer will be Evan Arnold.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 3, 2019