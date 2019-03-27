Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Plaisance, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Plaisance, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Joubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Joubert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Joubert Obituary
Mr. Gerald Joubert

PLAISANCE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Plaisance, LA for Mr. Gerald Joubert, 70, who passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Abbeville, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Rev. Jason Rubin, Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service. Mr. Joubert was an Educator for 33 years.

Mr. Joubert's memories are being cherished by: his wife, Ritter Jean Butler Joubert of Abbeville, LA; four sons, Gerald Joubert, Jr. of Abbeville, LA, Demetrius Joubert of Zachary, LA, Nicholas Joubert of Baton Rouge, LA and Jeffery Matthews of Houston, TX; one daughter, Latasha Jordan of Baker, LA; four brothers, Franklin Joubert of Atlanta, GA, Joe Nathan Joubert of Shreveport, LA, Marshall Joubert, III of Delaware and Terry Lee Joubert of Houston, TX; one sister, Frances Joubert of Plaisance, LA; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Emily Stephens Joubert.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now