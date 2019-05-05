|
Gervis Albert Brown
Opelousas - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 for Gervis Albert Brown in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Father Austin Leger will officiate the service. Rite of committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Gervis Albert Brown, age 92 and a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on May 5, 2019