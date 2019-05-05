Services
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gervis Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gervis Albert Brown


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gervis Albert Brown Obituary
Gervis Albert Brown

Opelousas - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 for Gervis Albert Brown in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Father Austin Leger will officiate the service. Rite of committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Gervis Albert Brown, age 92 and a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Download Now