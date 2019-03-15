Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church
2022 St. Bernard Avenue
New Orleans, LA
Glenn Michael Ross, son of F. Glenn Ross and the late LaVerne Broyard Ross of Opelousas, Louisiana and brother of Kerrie Ross Taylor of LaPlace, passed on to his eternal reward on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Church Point, Louisiana. In addition to his father and sister, he leaves to mourn his passing his paternal grandparents, Charles and Wilda Ross of Opelousas, uncles Kevin (Lori), Opelousas; Dwayne (Maria),San Diego, California; and Charles M. Ross, (Monica), Austin, Texas; aunts Joni Broyard Lastrapes (Kirk) and Jennifer Broyard Bonam (Walter) of New Orleans; brother-in-law Melvin Taylor and nephew Melvin A. Taylor, LaPlace; cousins Kevin(Cristo), Kai, Johnathon, Sydney, Charles, and Chloe Ross, Kirk and Alyssa Lastrapes, Amanda Bonam, Danielle and Davonia Alsandor and a host of cousins and friends. He was educated at St. Simon Peter Elementary, Redeemer-Seton High School, and Southern University at New Orleans. Following Hurricane Katrina, he relocated from New Orleans to Opelousas, where he was a parishioner at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue in New Orleans, Fr. Henry Davis, SSJ officiating. A repast will follow in the adjacent Community Center. A private interment will be held at a later date in Opelousas, Louisiana.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 15, 2019
