|
|
Gloria Soileau Cortez
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for, Mrs. Gloria Soileau Cortez, on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Bridget Catholic Church Cemetery in Lawtell, LA.
Mrs. Cortez, age 93, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2019, at Opelousas General Health System surrounded by her loving family. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church; she also served as a eucharistic minister for St. Landry Catholic Church for some time. Mrs. Cortez enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts such as ceramics, crocheting and painting with her friends. Mrs. Cortez will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Joe Cortez (Jeri) of Opelousas; daughters, Phyllis LeTulle (Chris) of Opelousas, and Cheryl Stelly of Church Point; 7 grandchildren, Ryan LeTulle, Rachelle LeTulle (fiancé, Bobby), Rachel Bouillion (Brett), Gerald Cortez (Kritstie), Erica Bergeron (Jody), Chelcee Findley (Richie) and Lanee Richard (Lance); 8 great-grandchildren, Chloe and Ryan K. LeTulle, Cody, Callie and Cami Cortez, Bailey and Gabrielle Bergeron, and Paisley Mayers; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Alani East.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Yves Cortez; parents, Henry and Deah Soileau; sister, Laura Darbonne; brothers, Woodrow Soileau and G.P. Soileau; and great-grandchild, Cori Cortez.
The family requests visitation be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The rosary will be recited by Deacon Sammy Diesi at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from at 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be, Joe Cortez, Gerald Cortez, Chris LeTulle, Ryan P. Letulle, Ryan K. LeTulle, Bailey Bergeron, Jody Bergeron and Riche Findley.
The family would like to thank LA Hospice and Palliative Care (LHC), Opelousas General Health System, and Heritage Manor of Opelousas, who affectionally knew her as "Catin (doll)", for their loving care.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019