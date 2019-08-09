|
Hazel Collins
Opelousas - Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Sepulcher Mausoleum in Bellvue Memorial Park.
Hazel Credeur Collins, age 99, a resident of Plaisance, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 in a local care facility.
Hazel was born on November 18, 1919 to Leon and Josephine Credeur in Carencro, LA. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making Christmas candy, picking pecans and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchilren.
She is survived by her son, Bryant Collins, Sr. and wife Susie of Plaisance, LA; daughter, Amy C. Long and husband Glenn A. Long of Dunnellon, FL; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded by her parents; son, Colbert Wayne Collins; brother, Percy Fred Credeur, Sr.; and sisters, Hilda Boudreaux and Cecil Benoit.
Visitation will start at 10:00am at Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas on Saturday August 10, 2019. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 9, 2019