Herbert Joseph Soileau



Opelousas - A Funeral Service was held for Herbert Soileau at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel of Opelousas. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fr. Matthew Higginbotham conducted the service. Burial followed at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.



Mr. Soileau, age 84, a resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at The Rosemont Assisted Living Facility in West Monroe.



Mr. Soileau worked offshore for over 40 years as a dedicated dredge boat captain. He loved doing Sudoku puzzles, keeping up with all of LSU sports and tending to his fruit trees. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his son, Kermit Soileau and wife, Tammy of West Monroe; daughter, Gwen Soileau of Lafayette; the mother of his children, Ethel Duplechain Soileau; sisters, Earline S. Fontenot of Ville Platte and Betty Mae S. Cormier of Jennings; step-son, Kip Brown; step-daughters, Rhondi Orgeron, Tami Orgeron, and Rori Edgen and husband, Randy; 2 grandchildren, Tanner and Tyler Soileau and wife, Kendra; 1 step-grandson, Tolar; and 3 step great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Bobbie Sue Soileau; parents, Xavier Soileau and Hilda Lavergne Soileau Hernandez; brother, Irvin Soileau; and step-daughter, Traci Reno.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.









