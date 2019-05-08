Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Opelousas, LA
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Opelousas, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Opelousas, LA
Hester White Obituary
Hester White

OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas, LA, for Mrs. Hester Louise White, 96, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Round Rock, TX.

Interment will be in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brian Alfred will officiate the service.

Mrs. White is survived by three children, Myrna White of Round Rock, TX, Rodney White of Scott, LA and Bruce White of New Orleans, LA; ten grandchildren, Matthew White, Dondre' White, Noel White, Bruce Robinson, Tanya Guillory - Stephens, Cherese Collins, Javette Salinas, Tancy Johnson, Duane White and Lawrence H. White and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. White.

Visiting hours will be observed from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday at 8:00 AM.

Share words of comfort with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on May 8, 2019
