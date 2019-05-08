|
|
Hester White
OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas, LA, for Mrs. Hester Louise White, 96, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Round Rock, TX.
Interment will be in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brian Alfred will officiate the service.
Mrs. White is survived by three children, Myrna White of Round Rock, TX, Rodney White of Scott, LA and Bruce White of New Orleans, LA; ten grandchildren, Matthew White, Dondre' White, Noel White, Bruce Robinson, Tanya Guillory - Stephens, Cherese Collins, Javette Salinas, Tancy Johnson, Duane White and Lawrence H. White and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. White.
Visiting hours will be observed from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday at 8:00 AM.
Share words of comfort with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on May 8, 2019