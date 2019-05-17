Hilda Carmouche



Grand Coteau - On Friday, May 10, 2019, at 6:20 PM the Lord called home his beloved servant, Hilda Carmouche.



Hilda was born to Charley Norman Sr. and Dorothy Strauss Norman on September 16, 1921.



She was united in marriage to Preston Carmouche, Sr. on December 28, 1938, and to this union, thirteen children were born.



As the family matriarch, Hilda loved preparing for holidays to host her children and grandchildren. Family gatherings, picking pecans, making blackberry dumpling and pies warmed her heart. She was the family advisor, supporter, confidante, everything. She believed in and cherished family togetherness. Every holiday you would find her surrounded by her family. As time progressed and the family grew, it was still the Carmouche "norm" to have all five generations present at any given time; at any given celebration.



For over 64 years, Hilda was a devoted and active, faithful, and original member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Bellevue, La. She and Preston were one of the families instrumental in the construction of the church and school. They were dedicated to ensure it was self-sustaining; and worked diligently beside each other for Bellevue's Annual Bazaar. In fact, her sweet dough pie recipe is still being used and loved by thousands today. As a member of Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxillary Court 114, Hilda served as the financial secretary and often visited members' homes to ensure they remained financial and active.



No matter the time or place, Hilda made sure that her presence was known. She didn't miss any family functions, births, birthday parties, graduations, and weddings. When she entered a room, you could instantly feel that soulful love and grace that always filled any space.



She was a beautiful woman, one of faith and prayer whose strength was beyond words. We will always love her and will miss her dearly.



Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memory are her three sons, Robert Carmouche (wife, Elizabeth) of Sunset, LA, Herbert Carmouche (wife, Michelle) and Preston Anthony Carmouche of Houston, Tx; nine daughters, Syble Charlot, Lori Ann Pierre-August (husband, Paul) both of Opelousas, LA, Patricia Lastrapes (husband, Don) of Grand Coteau, LA, Rita Crane, Jeanette Crummedyo, Elizabeth Anderson (husband, Jerome), Sherell Andres (husband, Paul Jr.) all of Houston, TX, Wilda Rideau (husband, Errol) of Harvey, LA and Pamela Seamster (husband, Roderick) of Yorba Linda, CA,; 48 grandchildren, 91 great grandchildren, and 31 great -great grandchildren; three sisters -in-law, Eunice Brown, Josephine James and Joyce Mae Garriet and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Charley Norman Sr. and Dorothy Strauss Norman Brown; her husband, Preston Carmouche Sr.; one daughter, Alice Marie Carmouche; four sons-in-law, Joseph Lemelle, Matthew Crummedyo, John Bushnell and Richard Crane; two grandchildren, Michael Lemelle and Angela Henry; three great-grandchildren, Jamie Deville, Zenavie Crier and Danielle Anderson; eight sisters, Aure'lia Norman, Eva Jordan, Lorentine Sam, Hazel Jordan, Lillie Mae Bernard, Piola Chavis, Merlie Mae Carmouche and Dorothy Broussard; four brothers, Peter Norman, Domoville Norman, Charley Norman, Jr. and Rogers Brown.



Visiting hours will be observed from 4 PM to 7 PM on Sunday May, 19, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home in Opelousas, Louisiana and on Monday, May 20, visitation will be observed from 9 AM to 11:45 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Grand Coteau, Louisiana. Funeral Mass will begin at Noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037. Published in the Daily World on May 17, 2019