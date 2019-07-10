|
|
Mrs. Ida Lou Thomas Recard
OPELOUSAS - God saw Sister Ida Recard getting tired of suffering and chose to give her rest on Friday, July 5, 2019, at age 80.
Funeral services, with God's Will, shall be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 621 Narrow Street, Opelousas, LA. Visitation will be observed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45a.m. with interment in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas, LA.
Pastor Ronald Freeman, Sr. will be officiate the funeral services.
Sister Recard is a retired CNA/LPN of 45 years.
Mourning her departure are: two brothers, Wilson Thomas of Opelousas, LA and Freddie Thomas (Melanie) of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Caldonia Staton and Eva Thomas, both of Opelousas, LA; brother-in-law, Mr. Darrold Bell of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Mrs. Ann Lafontain of Opelousas, LA; 9 nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; a very special cousin, Mrs. Gwen Layssard; and special friends/like family, The Moore Family of Beaumont, TX and Mrs. Susie Atkins of Omaha, NE..
Sister Recard was preceded in death by: her parents, Lucius Thomas, Sr. and Alice Jackson Thomas; maternal grandparents, Mr. Frank Jackson "Mr. Yankee" and Mrs. Louisiana Lee Jackson; paternal grandparents, Mr. Henry Thomas and Mrs. Ida Jackson Thomas; three brothers, Jimmy Thomas and infant brothers, Lucius, Jr. and Lernus Thomas; and one sister, Gladys Bell.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on July 10, 2019