Ignatius H.L. Richard
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 9, 2020, for Ignatius H.L. Richard at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. The Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Richard, age 96, was a native of Bellevue, LA, and a longtime resident of Lafayette, LA. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. "H.L." as he was fondly known, was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served during WWII in the United States Army where he was a radio operator during the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign. He was a salesman for Cash Drug Company for 42 years before retiring. In the late 70's he and and his wife, Maggie, opened "Maggie's Play School", one of the first ever licensed daycares in Opelousas. H.L. was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. His most favorite past time was shooting craps at the casino in Kinder. He and Maggie made many a trip during the week to play. H.L. was easy going and was always kind to everyone he met. He loved being around people. He met no strangers. Once someone met H.L., they would never forget him. His "salesmanship" skills of 42 years came naturally. He loved to joke around and always had some kind of quote. His motto was "I rather laugh and joke than fuss and cry." He loved and was extremely proud of his children and attended every game, every dance review and every event his children were involved. The greatest love of his life was his wife Maggie of 75 years. They met on a blind date and a year and half later were married. The two were inseparable. H.L. was a faithful, loyal and loving husband. H.L. is survived by his son, Carl Richard and wife, Cindy; and daughter, Sherry LeBas and sister, Norma Lee Dugal. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Carl Richard, Jr., Todd Richard, Carla Duhon, Kim Huggins, Robbie LeBas, Lainey Estes, Sicily Quebedeaux, Bubba Richard and Jordan Richard; and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Magdalen "Maggie" Carol Wimberly Richard; his parents, Leonard "LoLo" Richard and Allie Marie Johnson Richard; an infant son, Robert Glen Richard; his son, David Gerald Richard and siblings, Georgia Richard Hebert and B.C. "Laddie" Richard and an infant brother, Harold. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Sunday by Deacon Jerome Collins. Visitation will continue Monday, November 12, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Robbie LeBas, Bubba Richard, Adam Estes, Tim Duhon, Jordan Richard, Todd Richard and Chad Quebedeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Richard family to the many sitters who took care of H.L. The family would also like to thank Acadian Hospice for their care and support. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.