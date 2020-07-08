Irene Marie Doucet
Opelousas - A private family visitation and mass of christian burial was held for Mrs. Irene Doucet.
Irene, age 91, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Irene was born at home in Rosa, LA as one of 8 children. She and her siblings worked hard on the farm after her father died at the age of 46. She went to beauty school while living with her sister Rita Schwartzenburg (Ellis). For decades, Irene was a beautician in Opelousas supporting her three children and often time donating her talent to nursing homes and the elderly.
She was married to "Jerry" Doucet for over 50 years until his passing in 2011. She missed him dearly. With the help of her son, Paul and wife Kelly, she was able to live at home until her sudden passing.
Over the years she expressed her love through her cooking and never was there a better chef! She was known as a successful caterer throughout Louisiana and shared this gift with the community. Her recipes were published in cookbooks and will be cherished for generations to come by her family.
She is survived by children, Dr. Andrew Doucet and his wife, Connie of Amite, Paul Doucet and his wife, Kelly of Opelousas, and Dr. Deborah M. Johnson and her husband, Lee Bairnsfather of Baton Rouge, brother, Walter Floyd Soileau and his wife, Carla of Houston Texas, five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Doucet, Christina Holbrook, Dennis Doucet, Curry Lann, and Les Johnson, and three great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald K. Doucet, her parents, Emede and Artile Soileau, one grandson, Jacob Grant Doucet, and niece, Denise Hull.
As a special grandmother, her heart was broken when little Grant died and in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Opelousas Area Cerebral Palsy Clinic (P.O. Box 1192, Opelousas, LA 70570) or just cook a wonderful meal for your family.
