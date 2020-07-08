1/1
Irene Marie Doucet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Marie Doucet

Opelousas - A private family visitation and mass of christian burial was held for Mrs. Irene Doucet.

Irene, age 91, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Irene was born at home in Rosa, LA as one of 8 children. She and her siblings worked hard on the farm after her father died at the age of 46. She went to beauty school while living with her sister Rita Schwartzenburg (Ellis). For decades, Irene was a beautician in Opelousas supporting her three children and often time donating her talent to nursing homes and the elderly.

She was married to "Jerry" Doucet for over 50 years until his passing in 2011. She missed him dearly. With the help of her son, Paul and wife Kelly, she was able to live at home until her sudden passing.

Over the years she expressed her love through her cooking and never was there a better chef! She was known as a successful caterer throughout Louisiana and shared this gift with the community. Her recipes were published in cookbooks and will be cherished for generations to come by her family.

She is survived by children, Dr. Andrew Doucet and his wife, Connie of Amite, Paul Doucet and his wife, Kelly of Opelousas, and Dr. Deborah M. Johnson and her husband, Lee Bairnsfather of Baton Rouge, brother, Walter Floyd Soileau and his wife, Carla of Houston Texas, five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Doucet, Christina Holbrook, Dennis Doucet, Curry Lann, and Les Johnson, and three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald K. Doucet, her parents, Emede and Artile Soileau, one grandson, Jacob Grant Doucet, and niece, Denise Hull.

As a special grandmother, her heart was broken when little Grant died and in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Opelousas Area Cerebral Palsy Clinic (P.O. Box 1192, Opelousas, LA 70570) or just cook a wonderful meal for your family.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily World & Daily World from Jul. 8 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sibille Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved