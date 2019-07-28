|
Irma Barker Schexsnayder
Krotz Springs - Funeral services for Irma Lee Barker Schexsnayder will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Krotz Springs, LA.
Reverend Ray Johnson will conduct the service. Burial will be held in the Melville Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Krotz Springs on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Schexsnayder, age 86, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas.
Irma was the past owner of Irma's Café in Lottie, LA. People would come from far and wide for her seafood gumbo. In her earlier years, she loved raising chickens. Irma was highly family-oriented, cherished her family and grandchildren, and was affectionately known as "Old Memaw." She was a past member of the United Pentecostal Church of Melville. Irma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by son, Harold Schexsnayder of Opelousas, LA; her daughter, Darline Faye S. Curry and husband, Ronny, of Fairhope, AL; and her sisters, Amie Barker Arabie of Rayne, LA; and Yvonne Barker Lanier of Baker, LA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Shelly Baker (Kelly), Chastity Sullivan, Dexter Curry (Kim), and Lana Campbell (David); and twelve great-grandchildren, Joshua Baker, Collen Baker, Lilly Baker, Meghan Sullivan, Tanner Sullivan, Cohen Sullivan, Casey Sullivan, Cooper Sullivan, Ethan Curry, Sydney Curry, Peyton Campbell and Landon Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Schexsnayder; her parents, Seymour Joseph Barker, Sr. and Hazel Mary Plaisance Barker; her daughter, Charlene S. Roberthon; her brother, Seymour Joseph Barker, Jr.; and her sisters, Wilma Schexsnayder and Helen Barker.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and to her physician, Dr. Craig Green, for their wonderful care.
Memorial donations can be made in her honor to .
