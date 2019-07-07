|
Isabel Peal Posner
Opelousas - Funeral services for Isabel Peal Posner will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel, at 2309 George Drive in Opelousas, LA. Services will be officiated by Rabbi Barry Weinstein. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Temple Emanuel Jewish Cemetery, at 900 E Bellevue St., in Opelousas, LA.
Isabel Peal Posner, a resident of Baton Rouge and formerly of Opelousas, passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Greenwood, MS, spent her childhood in Webb, MS, graduated high school from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, MS, graduated Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, where she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Gerald Posner in 1951. They lived in Opelousas until her husband's death in 2007.
Isabel was the belle of the ball and never met a stranger. She loved to dance and play the piano, enjoyed bridge and tennis, and working in her garden. Isabel will always be remembered with her beautiful smile. She was an active member of many civic organizations in Opelousas while raising four children. She received the Humanitarian Award from the Opelousas Chamber of Commerce in 2000.
Isabel supported many Jewish organizations throughout her life and was on the board of the Jewish Children's Regional Service for many years. She was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel and Beth Shalom Synagogue in Baton Rouge, as well as Temple Shalom in Lafayette.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Carrie Peal, her brother, Edward Peal and her husband, Dr. Gerald Posner. She is survived by her four children and spouses, Donald and Connie Roos Posner of Shreveport, LA, Lisa and Dore Binder of Baton Rouge, LA, Mark and Linda Orlansky Posner of Baton Rouge, LA, Jennifer Posner and Gabriela Green of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, as well as her eight grandchildren and spouses, Ben Posner, Alan and Valerie Posner, Carrie and Brint Marks, Haley and Josh Shipman, Jason Binder, Joshua Posner, Aaron Posner and Rachel Posner, and two great-grandchildren, Corinne Posner and Leon Marks.
Her family will forever be grateful to her wonderful caregivers, Annie Schwartz and Ann Henderson affectionately known as the "A-team", along with Kimberly Scott, Sonya Fletcher, Tasha Sampson, Darlene Hayes Johnson, as well as the dedicated staff at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. We would also like to thank Florida Antoine for taking care of our family for many years in Opelousas.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations sent to URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp, 3863 Morrison Road, Utica, MS 39175; Institute of Southern Jewish Life, P.O. Box 16528, Jackson, MS 39236; Jewish Children's Regional Service, P.O. Box 7368, Metairie, LA 70010-7368; Temple Shalom, PO Box 53711, Lafayette, LA 70505 or a .
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & The Advertiser on July 7, 2019