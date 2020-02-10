|
|
James "Jimmy" A. Carriere
Opelousas - A Memorial Service will be held for James "Jimmy" A. Carriere at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Julius J. "Skip" Montet Chapel at La-Fond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and a Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 PM. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the memorial service. Mr. Carriere, age 72, a resident of Port Barre, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Jimmy proudly served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam War and was stationed at the DMZ in Korea. Jimmy was a farmer, cattleman and a great breeder of Brahman Cattle. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family. Most of all, Jimmy was a wonderful dad and "Pa" to his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his lifetime partner of 29 years, Leah Dupuis; his son, Jim Carriere and wife, Melanie and stepson, Derrick Dupuis; his daughter, Lana Carriere Nezat and husband, Jared and sisters, Fran Kennison and husband, Dickie and Annette Yander (Frankie Doyle). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Hannah Smith (Cole), Erin Carriere, Allie Carriere, Trey Carriere, Lannie Vidrine, Hayes Nezat, Harper Nezat and one great-grandchild, Levi James Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Carriere, Jr. and Rena Stelly Carriere and his brother, Leon Carriere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmy's name to: MD Anderson Nectur (Neuroendocrine Cervical Tumor Registry) at Unit 1362, P.O. Box 301439, Houston, TX 77230-1439. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020