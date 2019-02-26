Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
James Huguet Obituary
James Huguet

Opelousas - Opelousas- Funeral service will be held for, James Wilbur "Jim' Huguet, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Perry Hubbs will conduct the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, LA.

Jim, age 79, a resident of Opelousas passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Jim retired as a Navy Veteran where he was a Navigator, and also retired from Angola Sate Prison as a Security Officer. He owned a business called Huguet Welding which serviced all the oil and gas rigs in Louisiana, also worked for Century 21 as a Realtor. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Norma Ortego Huguet of Opelousas, his sons, James Mitchell Huguet and his wife, Shawn of Picayune, Mississippi, and Joseph Todd Huguet and his wife, Cynthia of New Roads, his brother, Larry Wayne Huguet of Opelousas, sister, Barbara Huguet Latiolais and husband, Larry of Opelousas, grandchildren, Sarah Huguet Veillon and her husband, Dwayne Paul of Schriever, La., and William Sidney Huguet of New Orleans, and one great grandchild, Memphis Paul Veillon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry, Jr. and Ezetta Phillips Huguet, and one son, John Kevin Huguet, sister Jane Huguet.

The family requests visitation to be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and will reopen at 8:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
