James Kenneth Daigle, Sr.
Church Point - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Mr. James Kenneth Daigle, Sr., 76, who passed away at 3:36 AM Wednesday, January 8 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Rev. Austin Leger will conduct the funeral service and burial will take place in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Mausoleum adjacent to the church. Kenneth was the son of the late Gabriel Daigle and the former Hazel Wills. A hard-working and loving husband, father and grandfather, he was the owner of Richard Candy Co. for 11 years. Mr. Daigle also worked at Pierre Guidry Lumber Co. as a manager in Opelousas and at Lafayette Wood Works. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Becky Guidry Daigle of Scott, LA; two daughters, Julie Sorey and husband Dan of Longview, TX and Linda Blanchard and husband Dean of Breaux Bridge, LA; two sons, James "Jim" Kenneth Daigle, Jr. of Alvin, TX and Gregory Scott Daigle and wife Taryn of Lafayette, LA; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Anita Guidry and three brothers, Bert Daigle and wife Caroline of Prairieville, LA, Willie Daigle and wife Shirley of Port Gibson, MS and Donald Daigle and wife Gerry of Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Friday, January 10 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of the service. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home on Friday evening at 6:00 PM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Daigle family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com. Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020