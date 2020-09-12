James William "Jim" Briley



Opelousas - Private memorial services will be held at a later date for James William "Jim" Briley, 87, who passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home in Nashville, TN.



Jim was a native of Opelousas and a devoted parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jim and his wife, Millie, owned and operated Jim's Nursery in Opelousas for more than 40 years. His greatest pleasure in life was talking with and swapping tales with his customers.



Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Mildred Weber Briley; three daughters, Faye Hollier (Tommy) of Leonville, Gayle Falcon of Nashville, TN, and Janet Pastore (Nicholas) of Summerville, SC; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.









