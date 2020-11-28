Jane Landry Kaiser
Brandon - Jane Landry Kaiser, 84, widow of John "Ben" Kaiser, Sr., passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Jane was born in St. Landry Parish, LA. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family as well as Ben's generation of the Kaiser family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who dedicated her life to caring for her family. Devout in her faith, Jane devoted countless hours in service to her church, St. Jude's. Jane and Ben loved traveling and entertaining friends and extended family with her renowned Cajun cooking and hospitality. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Mack Everett Kemp, III. She is survived by: six children, Sue LeBlanc (Johnny) of Krotz Springs, LA, Karen Kaiser of Greenville, SC, Sister Janice Kaiser, RSM, of Biloxi, Rhonda McGinnis (Lincoln) of Greenwood, SC, John Kaiser, Jr. (Stacy) of Madison, and Amy Kaiser of Brandon; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to all of the staff of Peachtree Assisted Living, her long term personal sitters Annie and Sherry as well as the other "angels" and hospice caregivers who assisted in her care in her final weeks. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Brandon. Graveside services at the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Krotz Springs, LA will be announced for the spring of 2021. You may share online condolences at www.ottandlee.com