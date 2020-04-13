|
Jane Lormand Guidry
Arnaudville - Arnaudville - Private Services will be held for the immediate family of Eurella Jane Lormand Guidry, 84, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Opelousas General Hospital.
Jane graduated from Arnaudville High School (1954) and also from Spencer's Business College in Lafayette. She was salutatorian of her class and a top basketball player. Jane was a loving mother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy Guidry Gleason and husband William of Katy, TX and Julie Guidry Petty and husband Danny of Lake Providence; sister, Lora Kovacs of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Flo Lormand of Abbeville; and brother-in-law, Terry Guidry of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pierre Lormand; mother, Herminie Hardy Lormand; grandson, Justin Petty; brothers, M.G. Lormand and Carroll Lormand; and sister, Theresa Guidry.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020