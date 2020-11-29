Jane Simmons Sandoz
Opelousas - Jane Simmons Sandoz went to the Heart of the Lord peacefully on November 27, 2020 at her home in Opelousas, Louisiana. She was 92 years old and a native of Dansville, New York. Beloved wife of the late William Charles Sandoz for 54 years. Daughter of the late Williamson Simmons and Josephine Elizabeth Schwan. Beloved mother of Yvonne Sandoz Adler, Ph.D. (David), William Simmons Sandoz, Esq. (Cindy), and Charles Jeffrey Sandoz, Ph.D. (Lucia). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jane was a graduate of the College of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana.
She received a BA in English Education, and later co-authored the book, Presence Within, with her son, Dr. Jeff Sandoz. Completed University of Louisiana American Bar Association Paralegal Studies Program. Organizations: College of the Sacred Heart Alumnae Board President for two terms; Academy of the Sacred Heart Children of Mary Sodality; Pink Ladies Volunteer group; devoted member of the Adoration Chapel, Mah Jongg of America. Hobbies and Interests: tennis, playing Mah Jongg, taught Catechism weekly, weaving, was Queen Yamarella, the first Yambilee Queen for the first Yambilee parade, Asked to be a frequent contributor to the Daily World newspaper, Special Achievements/Awards: Recipient of the Tres Bien Award given by the Academy of the Sacred Heart Alumnae Board, Student Body President while a student at the College of the Sacred Heart, tennis scholarship from SLI (UL). Recipient of the Bishop's Medal from the Diocese of Lafayette.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 9:30 -10:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m., and Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Very Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Officiating. Rite of Committal and Inurnment at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Jane was a loyal parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Carmin Sandoz, Michael Sandoz, Vince Sandoz, Jeffrey Sandoz, John Sandoz, and very dear family friends Gerard Charles and Dr. Gary Blanchard. Loving gratitude is offered to Jane's devoted caregivers, Laura Thompson, Betty Augustine, Cindy Edwards, Ann Guillory, and Darlene Fruge.
In lieu of flowers, friends and relatives may honor Jane with a donation to the Academy of the Sacred Heart, 1821 Academy Road , Grand Coteau, LA 70541.
