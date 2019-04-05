|
|
J.B. Ellis Jr., "PeeWee"
Jackson - J.B. Ellis Jr. - Resident of Jackson, La, native of Krotz Springs, La. died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. He was 60 years old.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert Dale Ellis, Krotz Springs, La. & James Robert Ellis, Marion, La. His sisters, Sharon Ann Ellis, Port Allen, La. Terry Ellis Mason, Krotz Springs, La. & Vicky Jo Lillis, Fordoche, La. His son, James Blake Ellis, Hagerstown, Maryland, and his grandson Nathan Ellis, Hagerstown, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Ellis Sr.
Published in the Daily World on Apr. 5, 2019