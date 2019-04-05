Resources
More Obituaries for J.b. Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.b. "PeeWee" Ellis Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

J.b. "PeeWee" Ellis Jr. Obituary
J.B. Ellis Jr., "PeeWee"

Jackson - J.B. Ellis Jr. - Resident of Jackson, La, native of Krotz Springs, La. died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. He was 60 years old.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert Dale Ellis, Krotz Springs, La. & James Robert Ellis, Marion, La. His sisters, Sharon Ann Ellis, Port Allen, La. Terry Ellis Mason, Krotz Springs, La. & Vicky Jo Lillis, Fordoche, La. His son, James Blake Ellis, Hagerstown, Maryland, and his grandson Nathan Ellis, Hagerstown, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Ellis Sr.
Published in the Daily World on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.