Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Duff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie Duff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanie Duff Obituary
Jeanie Duff

Opelousas - Opelousas - Jeanie Lee Duff, age 65, died peacefully surrounded by family. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.



Jeanie is survived by her husband, Robert Duff; her children Wendy Jenkins, Quentin Duff, and Cassie Duff; her siblings, Donna Tauzin, Floyd Gilley, Luke Gilley, and Walter Gilley; and her grandchildren, Cristin Moore, Chloey Duff, Alli Boone, Ethan Boone, Corbin Duff, Briella Duff, and Kysyn Hadley.



Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Cremation has been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sibille Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -