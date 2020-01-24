|
Jeanie Duff
Opelousas - Opelousas - Jeanie Lee Duff, age 65, died peacefully surrounded by family. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Jeanie is survived by her husband, Robert Duff; her children Wendy Jenkins, Quentin Duff, and Cassie Duff; her siblings, Donna Tauzin, Floyd Gilley, Luke Gilley, and Walter Gilley; and her grandchildren, Cristin Moore, Chloey Duff, Alli Boone, Ethan Boone, Corbin Duff, Briella Duff, and Kysyn Hadley.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Cremation has been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020