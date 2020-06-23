Jeannine Chachere Wallace
Opelousas - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Jeannine Chachere Wallace announces that she died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation to be held at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 1:15 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. Private family burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. The Reverend James Brady will be the celebrant with the Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington concelebrating. Jeannine was one of six children born to Anthony "Tony" Chachere and Patricia Kerr Chachere. She was married for 44 years to her late husband, James Edward Wallace. Jeannine was known by many as a very creative and artistic woman. She enjoyed painting, was a master crafter and loved planning parties. Jeannine loved being outdoors fishing and gardening. She was an active member of society, Come Lord Jesus and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Most of all, she had a deep love for her Catholic faith, family and many friends. She is survived by her son, James Van Wallace; her daughters, Meredyth Wallace Rotolo and husband, Mitchell Rotolo Sr.; Adrienne Wallace Screen and husband, Thomas Screen; and Kathryn Kerr Wallace. She is survived by her six grandchildren, Jackson Wallace, Betsy Wallace, Bennett Wallace, Kate Wallace, McCall Screen and Molly Screen. She is survived by her brother, Douglas J. Chachere, Sr. Pallbearers will be James Wallace, Tommy Screen, Mitchell Rotolo Sr., Jackson Wallace, Bennett Wallace and McCall Screen. Honorary pallbearer will be Douglas Chachere, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Wallace, parents, Anthony "Tony" Chachere and Patricia Kerr Chachere; her siblings, Donald Chachere, Alex Chachere, Patricia Castille and Anthony Chachere. The family would like to extend special thanks and love to her previous and current caregivers: Unrica Richard, Carolyn Augustine, Kierra Smith and Elizabeth Robertson. We would also like to extend a thank you to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Family and Friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.Lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638), has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Daily World from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.