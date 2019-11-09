Services
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
John Comeaux Obituary
Opelousas - John E. Comeaux, 82, died November 8, 2019 in Bryan, TX where he was residing with his sister and brother-in-law, Sherille and Mark McCombs. Born in Church Point he moved to Opelousas in 1958 where he was owner and operator of Cajun Welding and Rentals in Opelousas for 38 years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Monsignor Keith DeRouen will celebrate the mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m at Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
